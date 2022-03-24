Eunisell Limited Launches 2022 Graduate Trainee Programme

Eunisell Limited has kicked off the recruitment drive for its 2022 Graduate Trainee programme to harness talents and address work-readiness challenges in work place.

The company said the programme is a 2-year development framework designed to provide solid foundation for smart graduates and enable them transform into valuable professionals within the company system.

It added that the initiative which sought to hone skills and finetune abilities for talents started in January for batch 2022 and about 20 successful candidates will undergo the programme.

The Managing Director, Eunisell, Mr. Chika Ikenga, said, “As West Africa’s largest company in specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions, our organisation seeks to expand its winning team with vibrant minds that are brimming with critical thinking and fresh ideas on how to do things differently for maximum productivity.”

“At Eunisell, there are opportunities for graduates in relevant disciplines with the right spirit and attitude to join the company’s graduate trainee programme . We are looking for young dynamic graduates with good interpersonal skills, who have the potentials for leadership and ability to do well in a multi-disciplinary and culturally diverse workplace.

“The experience will offer them business knowledge and training needed to become future leaders. They will gain invaluable business perspectives that open up countless opportunities for personal and professional growth, and also develop grit and consciousness for exceptional delivery.

”The 2-year intensive experience is customised to offer solid foundation for smart graduates. It combines classroom and practical training to equip participants with tools and knowledge required for career success,“ Ikenga remarked.

He assured that an offer of full-time employment with Eunisell is guaranteed for candidates who successfully complete the programme.

The Eunisell boss added that the programme will be in three stages: First is an online application, followed by psychometric tests for qualified candidates, then an Interview.

According to him, Eunisell is a well-respected leader in the energy, oil and gas industry and a trusted name which has continued to bring world-class solutions to a wide range of businesses in a vibrant and challenging African environment.

