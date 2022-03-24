EMEKA IHEDIOHA AT 57

· Chibuike Onyeukwu pays tribute to the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha

·

· On March 24, 2019, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, Omenkeahuruanya, marked his 54th birthday as Governor- elect. The day was quite remarkable as the good people of Imo State, who had a few weeks earlier given him a four-year mandate to preside over their affairs, including Nigerians who keenly followed the events in Imo, felicitated with him. By his next birthday – the 55th – however, he was no longer their governor, no thanks to a controversial judicial position, two months earlier, that has since put the collective fate of the people in jeopardy.

·

· As painful as that episode, Imolites are yet to recover from the shock, though at least consoled by the fact that Ihedioha’s seven-month stay at the seat of government of the state was quite remarkable; a period that, most importantly, reversed an ugly trend of elite conspiracy and returned government to the people.

·

· Two years on and to true to expectations, the people have remained as bonded with him as ever. Out of office and power, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is easily the most talked about in the state. Of course, it is not always to edify him but left or right, he has dominated political discourse in the state. The reason is not difficult. Quite apart from leading a populist mass movement that achieved victory after years of struggle for a people-orientated government, Imolites have noted with great satisfaction the sheer resilience and steadfastness which he has manifested in the face of a highly debilitating political and psychological assault on his career.

·

· For the people, Ihedioha has remained as inspiring as he was in the years prior to their first-victory in 2019. He didn’t achieve that through grandstanding or by engaging in bitter braggadocio – as many ex-governors are wont to – but by returning home to be with the people and sharing in both their moments of grief and triumph. As a matter of fact, his taciturn approach raises alarm in several quarters, particularly those currently in power in the state. “Why has Ihedioha not said anything on this?”, is a familiar jibe among handlers of the current helmsmen.

·

· Apparently taking a queue from the Zikist philosophy of “Show The Light And The People Will Follow”, Hon. Ihedioha decided to mend fences with hitherto real or perceived political enemies; his final objective being to return the people to the path of peaceful co-existence. But that didn’t seem to have gone down well with those at the helm of affairs in the state currently. “Why should Ihedioha attend burial ceremonies of relatives of our “enemies”?”, they have not stopped asking. And since your enemy’s friend is presumed to be your enemy, they have stopped at nothing to pillory this grand enemy of theirs who has remained their nemesis despite his temporary break from power. But the people have been unmistaken on their assessment of his seven months stint in office and the 26 months long reign of his successor.

·

· Take the question they keep asking about the spate of insecurity in the state. Why were there no Unknown Gun Men (UGM) in the state in the seven months Hon. Ihedioha was in office, or indeed in the eight years before him? To those on the seat of government today, the answer is that the UGM were brought by “politicians” who are not happy that they were removed from office! So easy to say but the people are not deceived. They know Ihedioha’s antecedents as a peaceful, meticulous and patriotic leader.

·

· Their response to the despondency of the current administration to insecurity is simple and direct: “Since your best is not enough, we will revert to those who know how to keep unknown gunmen away come 2023”. That’s where we are now and that is why there is no ceasing on the darts at Omenkeahuruanya (the one whose strides are evident), as 2023 general election approaches.

·

· For merely receiving applause after an inspiring speech at the fourth anniversary of the Owerri Renaissance, otherwise known as “Egbu Declaration” last November, some hatchet groups, all known as surrogates of the current administration in the state – simultaneously issued statements accusing Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of “over heating” the polity and requested the law enforcement agencies to interrogate him. Since then, no day passes without one hireling– or the other – in current administration speculating and indeed losing sleep over Ihedioha’s expected candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the 2023 governorship polls.

·

· Only a few days ago, one of Senator Hope Uzodimma’s followers made a post on Facebook ‘advising’ Ihedioha not to run for the office of the governor in 2023 but to go for the Owerri zone senatorial seat instead! Can’t we see that the fear of Ihedioha is real? Why is this obsession over Ihedioha’s candidacy at the 2023 election?

·

· The answer is not far-fetched. But I would refer those of us that are familiar with the social media to go there and see the responses and comments that greeted the aide’s meddlesomeness.

·

· Suffice it to state that as far as the majority of the good people of Imo state are concerned, the main issue over 2023 elections would be to interrogate how Ihedioha, in just seven months, was able to restore peaceful coexistence and economic stability; and in 26 months after he left office, the state has witnessed the highest level of social and economic disequilibrium never imagined by the people in the collective history.

·

· Agreed, it might have been as a result of the cumulative failure of past administrations but in dealing with the past, Imolites will start with the present, as in the aphorism of two logs that fell on each other. To clear the road, you have to remove the log on top first. In other words, the people would first disassociate themselves with the perfidy of the current administration (the log on top) to get to the log(s) under.

·

· Here, the people are, of course, encouraged by the sheer strength of character, stability and calm temperament exhibited by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, during his seven-month old administration and which he has continued with since after leaving office. They see a man, whose words are his bond. They see a man who is consistent with his philosophy of truly pursuing the welfare of the people more than the theatrical absurdity of endless summons at the Abuja Villa.

·

· They see in a man who has provided selfless, objective and result oriented leadership for the Peoples Democratic Party Imo State; a party that, in spite of the shenanigans of those who found themselves in power today, offers the hapless masses of the people a credible alternative.

·

· Happy birthday my great boss, mentor, teacher and brother.

· Onyeukwu writes from Owerri

·

·

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

