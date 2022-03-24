CLMI Offers to Assist Government to Address Logistics Management Issues

Emma Okonji

Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), has again expressed its readiness to collaborate with government at different levels to address perennial issues surrounding logistics and transport management across the country.

The Executive Chairman of CLMI, Prof. Simon Emeje, made the offer during the closing ceremony of a three-day Medical Logistics training programme for members of staff of Codix Pharma Limited, held in Lagos recently.

Emeje who is a Professor of Logistics Management with specialty in Courier, Logistics and Transport Management, said CLMI would continue to maintain cordial relationships with partner-Institutions, both national and international such as the Swiss School of Management, SSM (Rome, Italy); Limburg Graduate School of Business (LGSB), The Netherlands; University of Lagos (UNILAG Consult) and Lagos State University (LASU).

He said they also have programmes for Nigerians willing to take up courses in Logistics, Courier, Transport and Management; the impact, he said, would lead to the creation of millions of jobs annually.

Speaking specifically on the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, Emeje said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to put its acts together by implementing what he termed ‘Electoral Logistics’.

“It will interest you to know that we had sent a proposal to INEC after we appraised INEC’s logistics plans for 2019 elections and foresaw the challenges. You remember that INEC had to postpone the scheduled February 16 and March 2, 2019 Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/House of Assembly elections to February 23 and March 9, respectively.

“Well, be that as it may, our concern now is how to solve this national menace. The effort of the INEC Chairman is appreciated”.

He however said as technology implementation has become part of the voting and election processes, the issue of logistics has not been solved. “With technology, things will get better, but in Electoral Logistics you ask critical questions such as: What is the readiness level of the operators of the machines? How about the voters, are they aware of what to do at the polling unit? What is the process of conveying the machines to the venue? How long can the batteries last? There are lots of issues to be addressed. In other words, it is not enough to deploy technology without having clear-cut guidelines on how to implement it,” he said.

He added that the Apapa gridlock in Lagos State could be better managed. “We developed ‘Fleet and Delivery Management Course’ which contains solutions to issues as we see it today in Apapa; the largest import and export corridor in Nigeria. If Apapa is better managed, the economy of Nigeria will heave a big sigh of relief. A situation where trucks are parked on the road for days, if not weeks, is not acceptable. We are ready to work with the government to address this issue, permanently”, Emeje, said.

Speaking on the Medical Training for members of staff drawn from Codix Pharma Limited, he said: “Codix Pharma is a fast-growing Pharmaceutical Company that provides Quality Medical Devices and drugs with a focus on Cardiometabolic care products.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

