Borno South Stakeholders Insist on Shift of Senate Seat to Other LGAs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Some political stakeholders in southern Borno State have insisted on the need to give opportunities to another of the nine local government areas in the senatorial district to present the next senator.

Since the return to democratic governance in 1999, only Gwoza has presented the three senators elected in the districtwith Abubakar Mahdi (1999-2003); Omar Hambagda (2003-2011), and Ali Ndume (2011 till date).

The stakeholders, who had purchased the Expression of Interest form for the Borno South senatorial district for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aerokeys Nigeria Limited, Kudla Satumari, on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), said the time has come for the other eight local government areas of Biu, Askira/Uba, Shani, Kwaya-Kusar, Hawul, Chibok and Bayo to present the next senator in 2023.

Presenting the forms, they had purchased for Satumari to contest on the PDP platform, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Mr. Mbirza Gabasa, said Satumari’s aspiration is a big project they will all celebrate.

He said they have been winning but have been denied the seat in the past, adding that: “This time around, it will be a campaign everyone will be eager to join which will be a celebration for all.”

The Chairman, Haske Foundation, Dr Alfred Gadzama, who led others to present the form to Satumari, said the people are determined that he becomes their senator in 2023.

He said: “By his grace, another election is by the corner. Let me thank all of you for making the resources available to buy the forms, because you believe in me, but it is God that gives power, and we stand by you. We must not sell our destiny. Your destiny is in your hands.”

Responding, Satumari, who was presented the form as a 52nd birthday gift, said: “They said to me enough is enough! You have spent a lot to bring leadership to us, but this time around, we will bear the cost of the interest and nomination forms.

“They called me to hand over the forms on my birthday. Now that has shown that collectively, our aspiration can be fulfilled.

“During the campaigns in the last election, I went to every settlement in the nine LGAs.

“We saw a particular place in Shani LGA, after crossing three ponds. They told us their daily morning prayer is that God should wake them up early to be the first to reach the pond before animals because both human and animals drink water from the same pond,” Satumari said, promising to give a purposeful leadership if elected.

