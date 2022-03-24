Anyim, Mohammed, Tambuwal Pick Presidential Nomination Forms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Bauchi state counterpart Bala Mohammed have picked their presidential nomination forms.

The Anyim presidential nomination form was paid for by over 400 support groups consisting of women, youths and professional groups.

A group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) led by Olumuyiwa Akinboro also purchased the N40 million forms for Tambuwal.

Also the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has purchased the N40 million presidential nomination forms.

The Anyim groups proceeded to his campaign office in Garki to hand over the presidential nomination forms.

The former senate president said that his pedigree equipped him to contest for the office of the president as his experience has put him above all to steer the ship of Nigeria and berth it in the right place in terms of economic development

Anyim told the gathering that God had placed him in a better position for challenges ahead and assured Nigerians of better days ahead

Earlier the leader of the group, Comrade Mayor Samuel after purchasing the form, in his responsse after the forms were handed over to Anyim, commended the various support groups adding that Anyim’s aspiration was to ensure equity and fairness in Nigeria.

Comrade Samuel said that “We did not obtain the forms on behalf of Sen. Anyim, we purchased the forms for Sen. Anyim to demonstrate our unshaken confidence in his capacity and suitability to lead Nigeria at this point in our history.

“Some of us here today are not practicing politicians, but we have decided to take interest and play active roles in the processes leading to the election of the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Nigeria, our dear country, is passing through very difficult times.

“The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have terribly shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians.

“If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak. We have therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the Party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secure, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023.

“In order to ensure we get it right this time, we have decided to lead other support groups and partners of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim to purchase the forms for him to contest in the PDP presidential primary election.

“We took this step because we are convinced that Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, has the capacity, competence, experience, exposure, temperament and humility to provide the quality of leadership Nigeria needs now to pull our country back from the brinks.

“Sen. Anyim understands Nigeria, the peculiar challenges we are presently facing and has the capacity to find solutions to those challenges.

“We are glad that he has offered to lead the charge to rebuild, reunite and reposition Nigeria. We therefore call on all Nigerians of goodwill to rise to the challenge and join hands together to ensure that Sen. Anyim wins the presidential primary of the PDP and ultimately become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the 29th of May, 2023 by the special grace of God.”, he said.

