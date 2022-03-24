APC Convention: Don’t Be Distracted, Buhari Urges Party Leaders, Members

* Warns against jeopardising the party’s chances in 2023 polls

* N’Assembly caucus backs consensus arrangement



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



As the March 26, 2022 date for the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday charged the party leaders and members to remain focussed and avoid distraction during the convention.

He also warned the party chieftains against any act that can jeopardise APC chances in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country.

This is just as the APC National Assembly Caucus leaders like the governors also backed the consensus arrangement for choosing the national leaders of the party as espoused by the president.

Speaking while playing host to the APC National Assembly leaders at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari urged leaders and members of the party to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections, and avoid squabbling that could easily distract and create disharmony.

He reminded members of the closeness of the election dates set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying positions should be harmonized with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

His words: “As you all know, the National Convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on the 26th March, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 general election. The limited timeframe of the INEC timetable does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling. We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.

“A critical segment of our national democratic process is the National Assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the National Assembly especially the 9th Assembly has exhibited commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government. I commend you, the leadership for this success.

“Distinguished senators and honorable members, we have an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party, but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general election. You have an important role to play in ensuring that this happens.”

According to him, a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure that the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests.

According to him, “It is imperative that we adhere to that template. The time available to us is limited and I therefore enjoin you to collaborate with the various stakeholders within and outside your respective states and zones to agree to work together and harmoniously in electing into the allotted positions appropriately, as stipulated in the provided template. This will not only produce a smooth process and limit friction but will enhance the image of the party positively and strengthen our over-all position of dominance in the political space.’’

The president said he met with the governors and the party national chairmanship aspirants on Wednesday, to reiterate the need to go into the convention with a united front.

He said: “It is the same reason why I invited you today. We should all do our part to ensure the success of this convention. This will fortify us for the campaigns ahead of us.’’

Also on Thursday, the leadership of the National Assembly agreed to work towards the emergence of consensus candidates to ensure a rancour-free convention on Saturday.

Briefing newsmen after a close-door meeting with President Buhari, the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said the meeting of the APC leaders in the Assembly, which was at the instance of President Buhari, is to ensure a rancour-free convention, as well as remain focused in delivering development projects to the people.

Asked if the party has arrived at consensus for the position of the chairman of APC and what would happen to those who spent their money to buy the forms, Lawan said he was not in a position to answer.

He said: “Well, I think that question shouldn’t be put to us because we’re not the party. But because you asked and we are in your territory, we’ll make some effort to say something about it.

“The essence of this engagements is for the party to achieve consensus, and consensus is a process. It doesn’t just happen like that. So I believe that before we go into the convention square on Saturday, by the grace of God, we would have a lot of consensus reached and maybe the sort of document that we call or refer to as unity list, that is bringing all the agreed positions where consensus have been achieved in the various sections or geopolitical zones of the country.

“Only yesterday (Wednesday) we had a meeting of the North-east, and we have achieved consensus, and other zones are either about to conclude or will conclude before the end of tomorrow, Friday. But by Saturday, I think the answers will all be there for everybody to see.

“So on the issue of why allow other people to buy forms. I think democracy does not prevent anybody from buying forms, what democracy does is to provide opportunity for everyone having some guiding principles. If a position is zoned, until a consensus is reached, everybody who thinks he or she has something to offer can go and buy the form and also throw his or her hat into the ring.”

According to Lawan, the president emphasized the need for party members to be united ahead of the exercise, saying it was a very important convention for the party.

Commenting on the essence of the meeting, the Senate President said: “Mr. President, our leader of the party, the All Progressives Congress in the country and beyond, invited the principal officers of the APC to hold today’s meeting with us.

“Mr. President emphasized the need for us in the APC to be united, always act as a family, to ensure that we remain focused. We have the leadership of Nigeria today at the national level and of course, we have many states, about 22 states, under the leadership of the APC.

“We have 22 states and then control of the federal government that requires that APC as a political party remains very focused, energetic and purposeful, as it has always been, and ensure that we maintain the trajectory of development for our country. Because that is trust Nigerians gave us in 2015 and renewed that, in 2019.

“Mr. President also emphasized the need for us to ensure that we have a successful convention on the 26th of this month, March. This convention, by way of emphasis, is a very important convention for us in the APC, and by the grace of God, through our processes and procedures, at different levels of the party, the convention would be a very successful one and very peaceful one. “We hope that would have achieved so much consensus in selecting and electing the officers for this party so that when we go into the convention, most of the officers would be for affirmation or confirmation.

“I want to say that this meeting with Mr. President has given us more energy. We believe that there is a father, at least in our party, there is a president who will ensure that once there are disagreements, he is able to call everybody to order and ensure that the family continues to remain united and that is what we have been able to achieve over the years.

“Well, I don’t want to be very partisan. But of course, when you have a father in the family and a mother, then you’re likely to have a stable family. And when you have only one or none in the family, you are not likely to be successful, the family is likely to be disunited, and that is what other political parties probably are facing.

“And I want to add here, finally, to say that we are committed to ensuring that this political party does not only have a successful convention, but a very successful, peaceful and safe electioneering during 2022/2023 general campaigns and the general election. By the grace of God, we’ll see Nigerians voting once again, for APC, because we have so far done so much in the areas that matter for the people of this country. But that is not to say that we are not facing some challenges, we are, but we are squaring up to ensure that we deal with those challenges.”

Lawan also spoke about the achievements of the nineth National Assembly that is also dominated by the APC.

He said: “It is very important to also emphasize here that the nineth National Assembly has been a very stable National Assembly; it has been a very productive National Assembly. And we have remained very united in the two chambers, as APC senators and members of the House of Representatives. And we have remained in very good partnership with our other political friends who are in different political parties.

“We have the PDP, and of course, APGA in the Senate, and I believe that they might have even more minority parties in the House of Representatives.

“But our colleagues, in the PDP, for example, have worked with us to ensure that the national interest is always supreme in our consideration. And we thank God that today, by the grace of God, the ninth National Assembly has done so much in the area of legislation. We have achieved so many firsts in the area of legislation and broke so many jinxes, passed legislations that defied passage. And by the grace of God, Mr. President has assented to almost all those bills, all those legislations that matter for the development of this country.”

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, described the meeting with the president as a productive one, saying the whole idea is to encourage all stakeholders to unite and have a peaceful and very successful convention.

His words: “This meeting was a productive one. As many of you are aware, the president in the last couple of days has been having meetings with stakeholders towards the convention that is coming up on Saturday. And the whole idea is to encourage all stakeholders to unite, have a common front and have a peaceful rancour-free and successful convention. That’s what that meeting was about the long and short of it, and to make sure everybody’s on the same page, in terms of being united in terms of candidates.

“And we all know that in conventions such as this, where you have almost 5,000 delegates and many more, you have to be well organized. You have to be freed up to be fair to everybody. And that’s what he charged obviously, like any leader would.

“We have a couple more days, people are coming in from all the states of the federation. Abuja is gonna be agog with activities, with excitement, with electricity. And in all of that pomp and ceremony, we must make sure that what will come out on Sunday morning, so to speak, is a happy and united party. That’s what this meeting was about. And we already, we are charged, we’re ready to go.”

