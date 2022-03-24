2023: A’Ibom PDP Assures Governorship Aspirants of Transparent Primaries

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Aniekan Akpan, has assured governorship aspirants in the state of conducting transparent primaries, which will produce the governorship candidate for the party.

Akpan made the assurance when one of the governorship aspirants, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, consulted the enlarged executive council of the state PDP at the party Secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo, yesterday.

He urged all aspirants to go through their consultation peacefully, warning them to shun politics of bitterness and hatred, stressing that, the party will be transparent and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

He called on all aspirants to be decent while going about their consultations, warning that, at the end of the day, whoever emerged as the candidate of the party, would become the flagbearer of the party.

“Because Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom State, moving forward we must work together, have a united front,so that after winning in Akwa Ibom , we will also win at the national. PDP is on a rescue mission to rescue Nigeria.”

“Your own consultation is unique. Of all the consultations by aspirants that have come here , this is the only one with the entire party structure of the party.

“We commend you for coming to the party , and for coming out with your wealth of experience desiring to serve Akwa Ibom State. Things are possible. God rules in the affairs of men. So, do your consultations, God will guide you, God will protect you.

Earlier, the governorship aspirant, Owodiong, told the party that the state needed an experienced and competent leader like him who will build on the legacies of the predecessors.

He said his government will ensure transparency and accountability by entrenching true democratic practice which will guarantee local government, judicial and executive autonomy.

“I’m bringing a lot of experience and competencies that I think Akwa Ibom people will need in terms of harnessing the resources of the people in an accountable way.

“I’m coming with capacity development, sports administration, security management and some couple of things which I know the people will welcome them.

“Democracy requires internal vigilant, we all need to continue to keep our eyes open, watch, and of course get the party leadership to keep to his words of transparent.

“I think my presence here today is divine. I only expected to meet the Executive Council of the party but fortunately for me I am meeting the entire structure cutting across all ward leaders.

“Everyone is coming with his signature and marks, for what I will like to see is the entrenchment of democratic practice in our state which will allow for local government, judicial and executive autonomy to be full in practice.

“It will ensure separation of power which will allow for transparency and accountability. To be transparent and accountable is one of the things I will bring to the table,” he stated.

