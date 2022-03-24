2023: A’Ibom Aspirant Harps on Micro Zoning, Competence as Yardstick in Choosing Next Gov

Okon Bassey in Uyo

One of the Governorship Aspirants in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akan Okon, has stressed the need for micro zoning in addition to competence, experience and capacity as a yard-stick in the choice of the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in the state for the 2023 general elections.

Okon in an interview with journalists in Uyo warned that “at 34 years, Akwa Ibom State cannot afford to be an experimental field where people come to learn leadership in public service.”

He observed that the state had suffered from inconsistency in policies and projects implementation and disconnection between the past and present.

Okon resigned his appointment as State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport on March 14, 2022, to contest for governor of the state in 2023.

“God is not an author of confusion and the reason why we have zoning is to reduce infighting. I believe that in our federal constituency, we have very competent people that can lead the state.

“I buy into that sentiment of micro zoning and consideration that it should not be entirely the only yard-stick to be considered but in terms of competence, experience and capacity should also be considered.”

The governorship aspirant, who is from Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, boasted that having worked with two administrations in the state he is armed with enough experience to govern the state.

Okon had served as Commissioner for Finance under Governor Godswill Akpabio’s administration and as Commissioner of Housing, Urban Renewal and Social Duties, Commissioner of Special Duties and Aviation Development, and Commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport under Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

