Wakanow Partners ThankUCash on Customer Loyalty

Africa’s leading travel tech company, Wakanow has announced its partnership with ThankUCash, Africa’s leading loyalty and rewards company to launch a customer loyalty program, WakaPoints.

WakaPoints is Wakanow’s customer loyalty program and is set towards charting a new course in the Africa travel space. It is an innovative approach to reward loyal travelers and give back value for loyalty. With WakaPoints, Wakanow customers earn points on every travel booking and they can redeem those points instantly on their next booking.

Speaking at the launch event which was held at the Wakanow HQ, the CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, said: “WakaPoints is a show of our unflinching commitment to ensure that our customers have the best travel experiences with us.”

The CEO of ThankUCash, Simeon Ononobi, who is the technical partners for the WakaPoints program, expressed his delight at the launch of WakaPoints.

He said: “We are excited to have partnered with Wakanow on building this first of its kind loyalty program in the travel space in Africa and I am convinced that everyone who signs up on WakaPoints are in for a rewarding experience.”

The Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay, said: “WakaPoints for us is not just a loyalty program, it is an avenue for us first to say ThankU and to foster closer relationships with our customers, to better understand, anticipate and fulfill their travel needs.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

