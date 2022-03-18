Vbank Reveals Plans to Sponsor 2022 NUGA Games

Ugo Aliogo

One of Nigeria’s foremost digital banks, V bank, has announced its plans to sponsor the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) taking place at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka between March 19 and 26.

According to a statement by the bank, the sporting fiesta tagged: ‘NUGA in the City’ has over10,000 student athletes and officials from 136 universities participating and competing in 17 different games including football (male and female) volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, martial arts, cricket, and others.

The statement also noted that as an institution that is passionate about accelerating people faster to their goals, the NUGA Games provides a ready audience of young Nigerians with lofty aspirations that the bank can reach.

The statement also noted that through the partnership, the bank would help equip youth with the financial intelligence and capability required to seize their future.

The Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Gbenga Omolokun, said: “Vbank is committed to helping everyone achieve their goals. While some of the athletes here today wish to have flourishing athletics careers, others have unique aspirations they hope to attain on and off the field. Regardless of age, gender, or aspirations, Vbank is perfectly positioned to help these youths attain their goals in several facets, financial literacy being one of them.

“Vbank is dedicated to sportsdevelopment, and we are proud to partner with the organizers of this year’s NUGA Games. As a brand, we believe sports area perfect representation of everyone’s ability to push their limits towards a goal. However, in reality, with consistency and the right partners, everyone will be able to get their gold medal,” he concluded.

The statement added that during the week-long sporting activity, Vbank would be hosting students, athletes, officials, and spectators at its Veelage booth with different fun activities while they also get to win fabulous gifts and other side attractions.

