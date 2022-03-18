Unity Bank, NASME Partner to Empower Women-owned MSMEs

Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank has partnered the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) to empower and boast businesses owned by women.

NASME also commended the bank it it’s strive towards promoting women businesses at International Women’s Day, IWD celebrations held in Lagos recently.

The National Deputy President of NASME, Gbemisola Oduntan gave the commendation while addressing the women at the event.

She said the partnership with Unity Bank enabled NASME to roll out an engagement programme for women entrepreneurs in commemoration of the IWD, adding that the programme specifically targeted those in MSME sectors and provided a platform for corporate partners to join collaborative initiatives that will impact positively on the businesses of individual members of NASME in Lagos.

Delivering a keynote, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank, Mrs. Oluwatomi Somefun, who was the Chairman of the occasion said Unity Bank Plc would continue to support pioneering efforts with genuine intent on inclusivity, removing biases and unlearning stereotypes, even as the Bank continues to introduce innovative banking solutions that support and empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs operated by women in Nigeria.

Represented by Head, Personal and SME Banking, Dr. Opeyemi Ojesina, Somefun said the bank’s quest to grow retail segment “has enabled us to pay extra attention to women-led businesses more than any other financial services provider in Nigeria”.

She said: “Just recently, we launched the Yanga account, which is a new retail product designed to deepen beneficial impact on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs operated by women in the mass market retail space. The Yanga account targets businesses of women mainly in farmers’ cooperatives, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants, etc. living in the communities or cities.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

