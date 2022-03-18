The Way Out of APC Crisis

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim suggests how the All Progressives Congress can overcome iits enduring crises

The fastest way out for the APC crisis is to respect its constitution. Here is why?
Our great party  the APC is embroiled in a crisis   which if  not swiftly handled may lead to its destruction.
Worse still,  prolonged instability in the ruling party may complicate the many challenges the country is facing and serve as huge distraction to  governance.


The reason for the present crises is rooted in the  ambitions of many powerful members of the party.
And to be clear there is nothing wrong  with people having ambitions what is dangerous is to put institutions and systems at risk for one’s ambition.


Literarily, every second term Governor in Northern Nigeria wants to be a Vice President with the intention of being President  in the next election season.
They care  less about how to tackle insecurity and the scourge of poverty  ravaging  the region. 
 On the contrary, how these challenges  will be immediately  addressed  are  the prororities for the people of Northern  Nigeria.


The spirit of friendship that bound  those who moved against the former APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has irretrievably broken down. The beneficiary of the coup against Oshiomhole – Mala Bunni is also been  suspected of habouring a sinister  agenda after tinkering  with the dates of the National Convention many times.


Interestingly, all the sides to the ugly drama are dropping the name of the President.
There is a way out of the present mess which is the return to the full operations of the Constitution of the party Immediately.


Sadly,  some people in cahoot with the INEC  chairman Mammood Yakub are trying to block this through administrative subterfuges and judicial maneuvers.


The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party  with all the state chairmen must meet immediately with or without Bunni and steer  the party towards a National Convention in order to cure the party processes of many ailments it has gathered in the past two years that can constitute legal albatross in the future..
Every one must now   ignore the ranting of the INEC chairman who believes  that any party meeting called without his approval is illegal.


Mahmoud needs to know political parties are not government parastatals.In any case Mahmood is only playing tricks to complicate  APC woes,where was he when PDP Deputy chairman called and Presided  over meeting  to remove Secondus as  the former PDP chairman?


I am aware that some analysts are now enjoying the challenges of the APC believing the PDP will  be the beneficiary. 
This is a misplaced  expectation because the PDP is an incompetent opposition in its present form.
The APC still has a window of opportunity to re-invent itself if  all party organs manned by competent and experienced hands becomes operational after the convention. 


On the major cause of the present party challenge, which is majorly a clash of ambitions, this can be solved by creating a level playing field for all aspirants such as was done in the lagos Convention in 2015.


In the lagos primaries, Okorocha, Atiku, Kwakwanso Sam Ndah-Isiah and Buhari slugged it out.
No one was hiding under any dubious trick, no one dropped any ones name as there was no ones name to drop. No ethno religious  card was played it was open and fair  contest.


It is infantile delusion to think that any acceptable Presidential candidate in APC can emerge through cunny manipulation of the party or dropping the President’s name.


More importantly, the presidential candidate that Nigerians  are yearning to see from the APC is one who is ready with the policies to fix Nigeria’s and her  numerous challenges,  and one with the character and pedigree  to inspire hope.


Nigerians do not want a charlatan from a process dogged by little provincial tricks and product of infamy
.*M Olawepo-Hashim APC chieftain is a former  Presidential candidate