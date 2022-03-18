Thamarvel Release Debut Album





Vanessa Obioha

Emerging Nigerian Afropop singer/songwriter, Rotimi Iyanuoluwa known as ‘Thamarvel’ has released his full-length debut album, ‘Hias’.

The album, which was released on March 12, tells the story of his musical journey. The nine-track album features other artists like Psycho YP, Melas_sa and Sassy.

“Working on this project was life-changing, I met a version of myself I never knew before,” said Thamarvel. “The plan was to come up with an album that best describes my journey so far.”

Produced by Rotimi Iyanu, Miles, Tiztext and Fuego, while Indomix mixed and mastered the songs, ‘Hias’ has smashing hits like ‘Wrong decision’ and ‘Most wanted’ featuring Psycho YP. Other notable songs on the album include ‘Caesar to Caesar’ featuring Melas_sa and ‘Slow and Steady’ featuring Sassy.

Thamarvel was recently awarded the JEMA award for ‘Rave of the Moment’. The album has been tipped to top the charts on most radio stations and online digital platforms across the nation.

