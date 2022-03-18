SWNigeria, Swarovski Global Discuss Post-Covid Strategic Expansion Plans

Mary Nnah

SWNigeria, the official retailer of the world’s finest crystal jewellery line, Swarovski, recently received the international brand’s management team to Nigeria for a strategic engagement to consolidate expansion plans across the country.

The visit by the international Swarovski team is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. It marks a turning point as the brand seeks to deepen its engagement by bringing the luxury brand to more destinations across Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Swarovski recently opened a store at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, one of the largest shopping destinations in Nigeria.

Welcoming the team to Nigeria, Managing Director of PoloLuxury Group, Mr. John Obayuwana expressed delight over the global Swarovski team’s visit to Nigeria, noting, “Swarovski is an amazing brand whose know-how not only focuses on refining crystals but also explores methods that make the most incredible pieces attainable.

“We are proud to partner with the brand in creating new engagement opportunities to deepen its business possibilities here in Nigeria.”

In her welcome address, Executive Director of PoloLuxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana, said the visit by a strategic partner of the PoloLuxury Group reinforces the brand’s appreciation for the Nigerian market and its desire to strengthen the relationship it has with its customers.

“We are excited to have the international Swarovski team here in Nigeria for this visit. We are also proud to uphold the same Swarovski experience all over the world, as we strengthen the brand’s global expansion plans demonstrated by the recent opening of the SWNigeria store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja”, she said.

Speaking during the visit, Sales Trainer and Visual Merchandiser, Sub-Saharan Africa, Swarovski, Jonathan Minter, commended PoloLuxury Group for the success of the brand in the Nigerian market.

“Swarovski is an incredibly unique brand and we have a heritage of creating jewellery pieces that are crafted using the best possible standard. Our founder’s vision of making diamonds available to every woman makes it important to us that Swarovski jewellery is gotten at an attainable price.”

Speaking on the resilience of the Nigerian luxury market in spite of the pandemic, Sales Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Swarovski, Janni Bezuidenhout, expressed enthusiasm over the brand’s upcoming expansion plans.

“Looking at the global demographics, Nigeria is very unique, considering it is the only market that expanded in the past two years regardless of the effects of the pandemic on the luxury market worldwide.

“The standards of the boutiques in Nigeria are immensely high and we anticipate more exciting news in the coming months”, he said.

SWNigeria is home to a wide range of crystal jewellery, accessories, and decorative crystal pieces. The brand draws from the 125-year heritage of the global Swarovski brand, which embodies creativity, exceptional quality, and expertise.

