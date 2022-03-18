Seaport Terminal Operators Urged to Collaborate with NDLEA to Curb Drug Trafficking





Ugo Aliogo

The Zonal Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Zone H, Segun Oke, has stated that the seaport terminal operators are critical stakeholders in the fight against drug trafficking in the country.

Oke, who disclosed this yesterday, in Lagos, a during an engagement dialogue between terminal owners and operators with a focus on: ‘War Against Drug Abuse (WADA),’ said due to the volume of illicit drugs that pass through the seaport, the collaboration was necessary.



He also stated that recently, the agency intercepted three million opioid capsules of Tapentadol and Caprisoprodol 1,500kg at Lagos terminal on March 7, “that is why NDLEA is working towards having a cordial relationship with terminal operators to make the fight against drug war achievable.”



Oke further explained that despite the counter-narcotic efforts by NDLEA and other government agencies, a sizeable amount of illicit drugs gain passage through extensive seaports, airports and land borders.

He noted that the prevalence of illicit drugs activities in the country was a veritable tool for terrorism financing, corruption inducement, political instability and undermine economic development, “this has tainted Nigeria international image and the negative effects are highly felt in the rising level of insecurity and drug-related crimes in the country.”



He revealed that the United Nation Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) reported that in 2021 around 275 million people used drugs worldwide, while 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the 2021 World Drug Report.

The zonal commander stated that Nigeria has also been seen as a major player in the global trade in illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin, noting that efforts to control the trade through government institutions cannot be underestimated.

He expressed confidence that to combat the challenge of drug and its impacts in Nigeria required the combined efforts of stakeholders at all levels and civil society to meet the numerous challenges of drug trafficking that threaten all strata of the society.

According to him, “Drug markets have swiftly resumed operation after the initial disruption at the onset of the pandemic; burst that has triggered or accelerated certain pre-existing trafficking dynamics across the global market.

“Among these are: increasingly larger shipments of illicit drugs, a rise in the frequency of overland and water-way routes used for trafficking, greater use of private planes for the purpose of drug trafficking, and an upsurge in the use of contactless methods to deliver drug end-consumers. The resilience of drug markets during the pandemic demonstrated traffickers’ ability to adapt quickly to change environments and circumstances.

“COVID-19 has triggered innovation and adaptation in drug prevention and treatment services through more flexible models of service delivery.”

In her remarks, the Director, Seaport Operations, Omolade Faboyede, said the countless seizures of tons of substances such as Colorado, Tramadol, Cough Syrup with codeine, Cocaine and Heroin at the seaport and the corresponding seizures at camps of terrorists and kidnappers explain why there is a national concern to addressing the drug menace.

She added that the administration of Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa had risen to the occasion using all the assets of national power to address and redress the alarming drug situation.

She commended the NDLEA boss for been able to strike the delicate balance between reducing the supply of drugs and abuse.

Faboyede added: “It is pertinent to highlight that the quantity of Tramado and Cough syrup with Codeine as well as other narcotics drugs and psychotropics substances seized at the seaport outnumbered the air and land seizures by the NDLEA.

“The agency empirical data and statistical records shows that these drugs and substances found in the northwest and northwest terrorists’ camps, were first shipped waterway through maritime corridor before arriving their final destination in the hands of merchants of death and insecurity that has bedeviled Nigeria.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

