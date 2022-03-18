Sava Homes Opens Exclusive Furniture Showroom in Lagos Island

Mary Nnah

SAVA Homes, a retailer of luxury-brand furniture, is set to open an exciting collection for design-conscious enthusiasts.

Consequently, the firm will be launching a new home furniture store in VI, Lagos on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The store will feature a wide collection of contemporary home furniture from a portfolio of high-end European brands. This includes Ligne Roset, an icon of French luxury living with a long pedigree dating back to 1860.

The brand is famous for its sophisticated, cosmopolitan designs that capture the art of living “à la française”.

Also to be on display is Calligaris, an Italian furniture maker that emerged in 1923 with a post-war modernist ethos of simplicity and lightness of form.

In addition, the firm will be displaying products from Calia, another Italian furniture maker known for creating unique shapes that are attractive and comforting.

Sava Homes Director, Janvi Savalani, said, “Through Sava Homes, we wanted to bring in cool, adventurous furniture that would excite our design-savvy customers.”

“Today’s young people aren’t looking to follow in their parents’ footsteps; they have different tastes and sensibilities. They want statement pieces that communicate who they are in the time that their living’. ‘These values depart from the neoclassical, ornamental furniture popular among Nigeria’s older generation”, she noted further.

She explained that Sava Homes represents the first phase of the company’s plan to become the biggest producer of premium-quality home furniture, adding, “We will leverage the space and expertise to offer products that are affordable to the common man.

“It is only when everyone sees a piece right for them that Sava Homes will become a household name.

“Already we have started producing home furniture made by Nigerians for Nigerians, from high-quality resources found in Nigeria”, he added.

The business claims its mahogany doors and flooring are already being used in real-estate projects across Lagos. The store, located on Adeola Odeku Street is a unique destination in the heart of Victoria Island provides customers with the opportunity to schedule a meeting with its design consultant.

For more information and updates, follow @Savahomes on Instagram or visit their website www.savahomes.com

