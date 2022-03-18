RENEWED EFFORTS IN THE DRUG WAR

The NDLEA is doing remarkably well

Despite the increasing risk, evidence abounds that many desperate Nigerians are still enmeshed in the illegal drug business. But it is also heartwarming that the relevant authorities are now awake to their responsibilities and taking bold steps to contain the drug scourge. A fortnight ago, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) intercepted at least 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major operations in Delta, Bauchi, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. In a similar raid within the same period, which reinforced the fact that cannabis is the most widely cultivated, and abused substance, the agency destroyed 255 hectares of cannabis farms spread across five local government areas of Ondo State. At the end, NDLEA reportedly arrested13 suspects and recovered 250 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds deep inside five major forests.

We must be clear. The war against illicit drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria is particularly difficult because it has, over the years, been compromised on many fronts. But the NDLEA is gradually building public confidence in its operations and increasingly justifying government investment with an impressive record of arrests, convictions, and drug seizures. In the last one year, for instance, the NDLEA has arrested 12,306, seized 3.4million kilogrammes of illicit substances, facilitated conviction for 1,367 persons and recovered cash more than N130bn. “We are doing our utmost to win this war against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances,” said the NDLEA Chairman and CEO, Mohammed Buba Marwa while rewarding some staff recently for outstanding performance. “The onus is now on us to ensure that our performance will not become a flash in the pan.”

It is noteworthy that officers and men of the anti-narcotic agency are making it increasingly difficult for drug barons, traffickers, and cartels to operate in the country. We hope the agency can sustain the momentum. Perhaps one of the most comforting things in the renewed onslaught was the recent bust of a drug ring allegedly headed by one of the country’s most decorated police officers, DCP Abba Kyari. The suspended former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police was arrested allegedly for operating with drug cartels from within and beyond. The agency’s prompt and decisive action on the matter that is currently in court is not only a radical departure from the past, but a display of willpower and institutional professionalism.

It is also commendable that the NDLEA is building capacity. In the last one year, the agency has recruited more than 5000 additional staff who are constantly exposed to trainings to make them effective. Besides, the workforce is constantly motivated with a welfare scheme that eases unnecessary anxieties. Last December, four state commands and 25 officers were given cash-backed awards and commendation letters for their outstanding performance in the areas of drug supply reduction, drug demand reduction and diligent prosecution of cases.

However, nothing can be too much to fight the illicit drug business. Issues related to drug abuse have increased the public health and security challenges in the country. Statistics are hard to come by but there is a correlation between the abuse of drugs and organised crime. Indeed, many of the audacious crimes including vicious robberies and murders, raiding of banks, prisons, and kidnappings, and of course the Boko Haram insurgency are aided by drugs. The social problem of having our young people hooked on drug is a major issue that should attract the attention of not only the government but all stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

We commend the NDLEA current efforts to solve a deep-rooted problem.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

