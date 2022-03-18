Project Love Gifts Ogudu Community

Mary Nnah

The joy of Ogudu Community knew no bounds as they were visited by Precious Daughters, a non-governmental organisation, who gave out food items, stationery, clothes, shoes, and many other things.

The visionary, Oyinkansola Arogunmaya said it brings nothing but joy to her to see smiles on the faces of people.

Quoting a popular scripture, John 3:16, which says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life”, she narrated that God Himself, gave as a result of His love towards us and as such one cannot talk about love without giving.

“You either give your time, your listening ears, your money, yourself, you just have to give something when displaying the act of love”, she added.

She said further that her organisation was extremely delighted to give to the community with the help of God and all its partners.

“We can’t appreciate you enough because your kind gesture went a long way and to make matters interesting, we were able to win 25 souls into the Kingdom of God”, Arogunmaya added.

Furthermore, the community’s feedback was remarkable as beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the organisation for blessing them with food to eat and clothing for them and even their children.

