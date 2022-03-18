PoloLuxury Becomes Official Timekeeper of Lagos Polo Tourney

With the return of the prestigious Lagos International Polo Tournament, PoloLuxury rekindled its wealth of experience in sports timekeeping to the 2022 edition of the competition as the Official Timekeeper.

The sponsorship agreement provides a unique opportunity for PoloLuxury to bring to the iconic game over three decades of experience in delivering precise and reliable results.

As Nigeria’s foremost connoisseurs of luxury, PoloLuxury records the dreams of athletes who have travelled from far and wide to compete for glory in the three-week long tournament.

Popularly called the ‘Game of Kings,’ the Lagos International Polo Tournament has become the flagship of polo competition in Nigeria and across the world. Received into Lagos, Nigeria with great passion, the game has continued to attract the country’s royalty, elites, politicians and other highly influential dignitaries.

Speaking at a press conference to flag off this year’s tournament, Mr Oluwaseyi Oyinlola, Tournament Manager, said the 2022 edition of the game marked a grand return to form after a two-year break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited about our partnership with Polo. We have been working on this for a number of years and this seems to be the best tournament we’ve hosted because of the commitment of the sponsors. It’s super encouraging,” observed Oyinlola.

The three-week long Lagos polo fiesta comprised 37 matches broadcast live on SuperSport/DStv, with live commentary provided by accomplished polo commentators from the United Kingdom.

Participants in the tournament included a line-up of international players and umpires from Argentina, South Africa, France and Colombia, who competed alongside their Nigerian counterparts.

Managing Director of Polo Limited, John Obayuwana, hailed the Lagos International Polo Tournament for its partnership with PoloLuxury for this year’s tournament. He described it as an opportunity for lovers of both the elite game and the luxury brand to experience sportsmanship at its finest.

“PoloLuxury is proud to celebrate and honour our long-standing relationship with Polo, the King of Sports. The core values of the game – integrity, quality, teamwork, and commitment – resonate with the values of PoloLuxury,” Obayuwana said.

PoloLuxury is the official and authorised retailer for some of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world which include Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

