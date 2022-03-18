Osun Gov Promises Continuous Protection of People with Disabilities

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has said that his administration will continue to protect the interest of persons with disabilities(PWDs) in the state. Oyetola said this during an engagement programme with the members of Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Osun Chapter yesterday in Osogbo.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said his administration is committed to their welfare, adding that they are important members of the society, who deserve to be well catered for.

The governor said, to show how important the PWDs are, there is an ongoing Executive Bill tagged “Special People’s Bill” for their protection.

The bill, when passed and signed into law, persons with disabilities will be safeguarded against any form of discrimination and also have equal access to an environment conducive to social and economic development.

On other intervention programmes, Oyetola said the PWDs were also given priority during the state government free monthly food distribution.

The governor noted that a reasonable number of PWDs also benefited from the Community for Social Development Project (CSDP) as well as training at skills acquisition centers built for persons with disabilities in various parts of the state.

According to him, “part of their social intervention programmes include survival loan; Covid-19 palliatives; special grant transfer programme under YESSO from World Bank in collaboration with the State Government.

“Also over 300 persons with disabilities are benefiting from the N10,000 monthly grant of the state government’s “Gbowo Ga” scheme for empowerment.

“You can rest assured that I will continue to protect your welfare and interest in further unfolding opportunities”, the governor said.

On the July 16 governorship election in the state, Oyetola urged them to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and vote for him for continuity and development as he assured that if reelected, he would not disappoint them.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths, Sports and Special needs, Aremo Adegboyega Adelabu, said that the ministry is tirelessly working on the Special People’s Bill to encapsulate the PWDs needs.

Adelabu said that the bill , when passed, would establish PWDs Commission for their benefits.

On his part, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said that the state government had organised several trainings for the PWDs with start-up packages.

Olaonipekun urged members of the association to submit their members’ database to assist government to offer them better assistance.

Also, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Taiwo Akeju assured the PWDs that the state government would not in anyways exempt them from the benefits accrued to them.

In his response, the Spokesperson of the PWDs, Mr. Sunday Smith, commended the governor for the various social intervention and empowerment programmes given to them.

Smith said the members of the association are solidly behind the governor who according to him has performed well in all sectors.

“We enjoy the benefits of the monthly food distribution, Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), empowerment, training with startup packages.

“However, we request for more appointments, recruitment slots, empowerment programmes and mobility means to convey us to various places,” he said.

