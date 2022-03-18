Ohaneze Women’s Wing UK Denies Splinter Group



Victoria Eberendu, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing UK and Ireland rejects a splinter group

At this auspicious time, we the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing U.K. and Ireland, (Omenala Igbo efula) in line with our cultural and traditional values; strongly throw our unquantified support behind our menfolks the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Men Wing U.K. and Ireland. Our support for our Men’s Wing is not only unwavering, is unending since our culture and tradition defines who we are.



Having said that, we wish to seize this opportunity to condemn in its totality, this bogus, abominable and irresponsible attack on our cultural and traditional values; by a group of the so called ‘civilized and westernized’ women who most recently, usurped the exclusively men’s revered Nze Na Ozo Traditional titles here in the diaspora.



We tried to ignore the absurdity of this group by not making any comment. However, owing to numerous online viral messages suggesting that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uk and Ireland supported these group of women in their iniquitous quest to be addressed as Nze Na Ozo, hence it has become necessary to distance ourselves from these group of women.



As Ohaneze Ndigbo Women’s Wing UK and Ireland , a group of Igbo women grounded in culture and tradition; we will never relent in protecting and preserving these values we cherish and hold dear to our hearts for ever and ever.

In addition, we want to let it be known that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s UK and Ireland (Omenala Igbo efula) is headed by Mrs Victoria Eberendu as President and Lady Ada Tender Ikechi-Uku as Vice President.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

