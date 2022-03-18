NXT.ART FAIR 2022: The Future of Art is Tech

The narrative is changing for visual arts in Nigeria. A coalescence of curated conversations and an exhibition of varied art forms, including crypto art, marked the maiden edition of NXT.ART fair and the beginning of tech-driven solutions for arts. Yinka Olatunbosun reports

A Pan-African platform, AfricaNXT is famed for its online and offline initiatives to celebrate African ingenuity and empower the creatives, entrepreneurs, organisers, towards moving Africa forward.

Recently, it introduced the art fair to its annual conference held at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos thus creating an opportunity for artists, gallery managers, curators and other players in the art eco-system to rethink the future of arts.

A walk through the art pavilion was eye-opening on the new ways of making art more commercially viable. With a first stop at ADA NFT Gallery pointing to the overarching theme of the show “Here and There,’’ the mood was set for demonstrating the role that digital revolution could play in the “reterritorialisation” and “deterritorilisation” of creative works.

“This is the first time that we are merging the art world and technology world,’’ said Jepchumba, the founder and director, African Digital Art (ADA). “We have incredible culture, global culture and go around businesses. We finally have the opportunity to connect African artists to the resources and audiences.

“For example, if you are an artist and you want to come on to the platform and mint your art, it means that they can’t only buy your art but they can actually own your art and share royalties. The reason why we are having conversations between art and technology is because there lies the bedrock of innovation.’’

On the platform called NANDY Market, an artist can trace his artwork long after it has been sold and engage with the new owner so as to set the royalty, licensing and the contract.

With this technology, visual artists can earn royalties just like musicians do long after their active years of practice and even pass the privilege on to their offspring. The Covid-19 pandemic disruption paved the way for innovative solutions. Although countries closed their borders, technology erased the boundaries in many businesses.

The world couldn’t be more global as opportunities await artists who explore crypto art.

Seun Alli, the director, June Creative Art Advisory (JCAA) revealed that in spite of the fact that the post COVID-19 market has been challenging for arts, there are endless opportunities for emerging artists.

“We are very particular about artists who are young and new in their careers. We are talking about artists who are 10 years or less who are not mid-level yet,’’ she said as she walked us through the pieces by Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, Laja Oladotun, James George, Joseph Ogbeide and Musa Ganiyy.

Charlene Chikezie, the founder and curator, Forme Femine Art with a gallery in Lagos and Berlin also presented works that resonated the themes of African femininity in art, female bonding, vulnerability as well as evolution of self.

“This is to reimagine how we as current generations of Africans can begin to reimagine our futures,’’ she began while explaining how each artist explored unique techniques to project the theme and how females can serve as support systems to one another,’’ she said.

Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, the Artistic director of Cinnamon Lagos and NXT.ART fair explained the rationale behind the fair which drew over 500 visitors from February 28 to March 4.

“We saw an uptake interest in art and art events especially with arts from Africa. Being a technological company, we wanted to create the opportunity for people to learn more from the new forms of art. There are lots of opportunities for artists to make money beyond just the initial sales,’’ she said.

Tony Agbapuonawum, the Curator, ‘Curated Conversations at ART Fair Pavilion’ expressed his optimism for the discourse adding that it would help forge new ways of collaborations, new ways to reimagine and foster the prosperity in the African art eco-system.

The three-member panel featured painter-sculptor, Ayoola Gbolaha; painter-photographer, Isaac Emokpae and Art X Prize 2021 winner, Chigozie Obi. Based on the theme, ‘How art helps to generate social identity, New Culture and build a nation,’ they shared their perspectives on their individual approach to art.

For Gbolahan, the public art forms should embody the Nigerian story while artists should be socially committed.

“The artist is not a content creator,’’ he argued. “Society needs you to be a catalyst for change. You can use art as a way of political rallying and you can do it with art exhibitions. It starts with the curators talking with the artists and raising the consciousness.’’

Obi’s use of her indigenous language, Ibo, deepens her appreciation for arts and the meaning embedded in her works. More importantly, she optimises visibility for her works using technology.

“I’m a Gen Z and I am active on social media. You can use your social media platforms to inform and engage people,’’ she said.

With reference to Afrobeat pioneer Fela and legendary sculptor Erhabor Emokpae, the artist Isaac Emokpae posited that setting a cultural precedence is one way for African artists to represent Africa.

“If people don’t innovate, they’ll copy,’’ he said.

