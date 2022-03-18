No Abia Delegate Will Be Left Out, Says Abia APC Chair

The Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, has promised that no genuine statutory delegate would be left out in the national convention of the party on March 26, 2022.

Ononogbu in a statement he personally signed expressed shock over the purported letter written to the APC national leadership in Abuja by former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, where some names were submitted to the party as statutory delegates from the state.

According to him, the former governor could have written to the party in the state if he had any germane complaints instead of taking a self-help approach.

The APC state chairman said: “Our attention has been drawn to a letter purported to have be written by Senator Kalu through which he attempted to smuggle a supposed list of statutory delegates to the national headquarters of our great party.

“This is unnecessary, as no genuine statutory delegate will be left out. It is not in the interest of any genuine member of the party to do so. Everyone is important.”

This is unfortunate coming from a person of the stature of former governor and a serving Chief Whip of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

If the distinguished senator goes through his list again, he will discover several avoidable discrepancies. “For example, who is Mr. Emeka on that list? More so, the distinguished senator, as a leader, should know the right way to channel his complaints. He could have at least drawn my attention to any complaint or drawn the attention of any member of the State Working Committee of the party. Always trying to cause disunity within the ranks of APC in Abia State is not a good mark of leadership. “The current state APC executive has taken cue from High Chief Ikechi Emenike’s admonition to be transparent and inclusive. Leaders should be unifiers. All hands must be on the deck to build and nurture an APC that can free Abia State from bad leadership and avoidable under development.”

