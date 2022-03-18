NIPE Holds Inaugural Launch, Investiture of New Executive

The Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers a division of the Nigerian Society of Engieeers will hold the inaugural launch of the institution on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

The auspicious occasion will also be used for the investiture of a new national chairman and executive members who will run the affairs of the institution for another period of time

The occasion will also feature the investiture ceremony of Engr Prisca Kanebi, FNSE, FNISafetyE as the 5th National Chairman and First Fellowship conferment of the Institution

Another high point of the event is the official launch of the Institution’s Journal christened “the Journal of Petroleum and Energy Studies.” This will be a specialised research journal and newsletter dedicated solely to Petroleum Engineering and Energy Studies.

A paper on, “The future of Petroleum Engineering and Petroleum Engineering of the future,” will also be delivered by Prof Joseph A. Ajienka, FNSE, FAEng former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt

The high profile event will be chaired by Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is expected to grace the occasion as the distinguished Guest of Honour with Rt Hon Godwin Elumelu, Minority Leader Federal House of Representatives as special guest of honour

Other guests of honour are Engr Ali A. Rabiu, FNSE President of COREN and Mr Bismarck Rewane, MD/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company who will be the guest speaker at the occasion

The event will be hosted by Engr (Chief) Dr Vitus Ibeh, FNSE with Dr (Mrs) K. B Orodu as Chairman, Investiture Committee and Engr Emmanuel Aforka as Secretary respectively

