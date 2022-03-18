Ndidi’s Medial Ligament Injury in France Creates Panic in Eagles Camp

WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS

*Iheanacho, Balogun, Aribo progress to quarter finals of Europa League

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles technical crew led by Augustine Eguavoen was thrown into panic mode last night following the medial ligament injury sustained by Wilfred Ndidi in Leicester City’s 1-2 loss to Rennes in their Europa Conference League last 16 second leg tie away in France.

The midfield enforcer was substituted by James Maddison in the 60th minutes after copping the knee injury.

Although Leicester progressed to the quarterfinal based on (3-2 aggregate) Ndidi’s injury bode a bad omen for the senior Nigerian team seeking a World Cup ticket in the playoffs with Ghana’s Black Stars.

Super Eagles are due to play Ghana in Kumasi in the first leg of the playoffs on March 25 with the reverse fixture coming up four days later in Abuja.

Now, there are fears that a key figure in Eguavoen’s set up like Ndidi is likely to miss the all important two legged encounters.

Leicester Manager, Brendan Rodgers who confirmed after the clash that Ndidi suffered a medial ligament injury on the knee, didn’t state how long the midfielder will be away from action.

Some medics THISDAY spoke with last night admitted that it depends on the degree of the injury to determine for how long Ndidi will be sidelined. It is believed that it takes between one week and six weeks for the injury to get healed.

The ‘Foxes’ prevailed 3-2 on aggregate to now be in today’s draw for the quarterfinals .

It was Iheanacho’s Injury time goal from the first leg that fired Leicester to the next round.

Iheanacho was in action for all 90 minutes yesterday while another Nigerian Ademola Lookman was introduced in the 12th minute before he was subbed off after 78 minutes.

Ligue 1 club Rennes fought back from the 2-0 loss in England to win 2-1 in France.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo played vital roles as Rangers reached their first European quarter-final in 14 years after a resilient second-leg showing at Red Star Belgrade sealed a landmark Europa League aggregate victory.

Rangers lost 1-2 last night but their 3-1 advantage from the first leg proved decisive.

