Handling Companies Canvass for Duty Waivers

Chinedu Eze

The Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has canvassed for duty waivers, special window for foreign exchange and other incentives for ground handling companies in the country, especially as challenges facing the industry are on the rise.

The association said it has so far achieved over 60 per cent success in the implementation of the new safety threshold handling rate approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in the last quarter of 2021.

Speaking on tecently in Abuja during the courtesy visits to the Director-General, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, respectively, the Chairman of AGHAN, Mr. Olaniyi Adigun, said the handling companies needed government support to remain in business.

Adigun specifically called for customs duty waivers, easy access to forexand other incentives for the handling sub-sector of the economy.

According to him, the handling companies could not be isolated from the echo system of the aviation industry.

The AGHAN chairman decried that due to recent downturn in the economy occasioned by the fall of naira against major currencies, the handling companies were struggling to acquire modern Ground Support Equipment (GSE) to augment their services.

On the approval and subsequent implementation of the new safety threshold handling rate for the handling companies, Adigun noted that the handlers had achieved over 60 per cent implementation.

On the other 40 per cent, Adigun said serious negotiations were ongoing with them to comply with the directive and expressed hope that they would comply very soon.

He lauded Nuhu and Olateru for their contributions in achieving the new safety threshold handling rate by the handlers.

He said: “This is the first time in my years in the aviation industry that I will see a true change in the handling sub-sector in Nigeria. In the past, the engaged in unhealthy competition, which unfortunately worked against us, but today, we are seeing some changes.

“However, some of the African airlines are yet to comply with this directive. But, serious negotiation was ongoing between them and us. One thing we want them to know is that this new safety threshold handling rate is for their benefit as we will be able to acquire more modern equipment that we will use to serve them.”

In his response, Nuhu, said that the handling companies were part of the aviation safety chain, even though, their critical activities were not known to air travevellers.

