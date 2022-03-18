Fuji Music is Not for Touts, Says Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s Son

Vanessa Obioha

At the recently held colloquium by veteran Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde

Marshal (KWAM 1) in honour of the late Fuji music pioneer Sikiru Ayinde, popularly known as Ayinde Barrister, the latter’s son Babatunde Ishola Balogun emphasised that the genre was not made for touts.

“Have you ever seen my father perform on stage? Did he dress like a tout? He had the best wristwatch, the best outfit. He has always been a pacesetter in anything. He encouraged all to go to school and if the government did something he didn’t like, he attacked them. That was why he didn’t romance with any politician.

“Barrister sang for the elites right from day one; the traditional rulers and respected persons in society. Fuji music was not made for touts. It was when it was Wéré that one had to sneak out of the house to wake people in the night. I hate to hear people say Fuji music is for touts. Barrister built Fuji music for the elites. Barrister was never illiterate. He was a disciplined man and a soldier. He had always been a corporate and decent person and brought decency to Fuji music.”

Balogun’s stance was one of the thrusts of the colloquium where panelists argued the erroneous perception of Fuji music. The panelists which included former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde also noted that Fuji music is the most successful indigenous sound of Nigeria but expressed concern that while it has remained constant, it has not produced future Fuji musicians as expected. However, they unanimously agreed that the genre has influenced younger artists in other genres.

For KWAM 1, having the colloquium was his own way of honouring the Fuji pioneer.

“I’m doing this for the man I love. I want to surprise him all my life. I want to keep giving him reason to believe.”

Barrister was during his lifetime known as a singer-songwriter, song producer and music performer. He was regarded as a pioneer of Fuji and Wéré music. After his first break into music in 1965, Ayinde Barrister went on to release over 70 studio albums. He died on December 16, 2010.

The colloquium had in attendance veteran Fuji musician Kollington Ayinla, the great evangelist Ebenezer Obey, Taye Currency among others.

