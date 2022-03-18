For ‘Conversation in Transit,’ It’s a Wrap

Yinka Olatunbosun

The production cast and crew of “Conversation in Transit”, the first Nigerian movie to be shot in a moving train have called it ‘a wrap.’ Rogers Ofime, the award-winning producer while speaking at the last day of the movie production, recalled how the idea for the movie was born. The Canada-based producer went on a train ride from Lagos to Ibadan and visualised an action film and the Nigerian actors that could pull it off.

“In spite of their busy schedules, the actors came on set for 30 days. I tried my best and I am glad they all loved the script and came on board but it wasn’t easy.”

On his partnership with the government to use the train station and coaches for production, Rogers said it was initially a challenge to access the train station because of the length of the production. But after seven months of persuasion, the station had to lock up two of their coaches for the shoot.

“We tried to convince them, we spent seven months in trying to convince the government that this is actually a worthwhile adventure. The only thing we got from them which I am very proud of are those coaches for 30 days.

“The government did not give us any money. This is not a political film, not a propaganda, it is because we, as filmmakers, identified a creative spot and we took advantage of it.

The director, Robert Peters had wanted to take a break from film making to reinvent himself, but when the script came he loved it. The movie was shot at the Mobolaji Johnson train station, Yaba Lagos. Initiated by Ummi Baba Ahmed and scripted by Tope Bolade- Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa.

Osas Ighodaro who played the role of Adeola in the Movie portrayed a life of a typical hard working woman, but stays positive even through her tough situation. Sharing her experience on the set, Ighodaro said, “The film is unique because it is a history making project. To be able to act alongside living legends like RMD is beautiful.”

