DreamWorks Makes Zubby Michael Brand Ambassador

Mary Nnah

Dreamworks Integrated System Limited, a leading Information and Communications Technology retail and distribution firm in Nigeria, has appointed renowned Nollywood actor and firm producer, Azubuike Michael Egwu popularly known as Zubby Michael, as its brand ambassador. Henceforth Zubby Michael will be driving the company’s expansion programme.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership in Lagos, Brand Manager, Dreamworks, Aylor Chinyere, said the intention is to use the popularity of Zubby Michael as a well-known Nigerian firm actor and as a youth influencer with a very large followership to drive the firm’s expansion plans.

According to her, “Having Mr. Azubuike as our brand ambassador is a very interesting partnership for us because we understand that he has a very beautiful relationship with younger demographic which is part of our target audience. We like authentic relationship, and if you ever come in contact with the brand itself, we are very customer-centric, so we will like to put our customers forward.”

She explained further that the company’s partnership with Azubuike is a full partnership, where he would be representing the brand, while the company will be looking out for his wellbeing.

Speaking further she said, “Dreamworks has been in existing for almost 18 years now, we do service customers across Africa, because we do a lot of distribution and also retail but in the most recent year, we have been expanding into more retail that is through business to customer relationship.

“We are doing a lot of expansion into retail business through our E-commerce platform to our retail stores across the six geographical regions of the country. At present, we have 14 stores – in Lagos, in Abuja, and in Ibadan, and we are also working on launching new ones in Port Harcourt and Asaba.

“Dreamworks is known for its solid relationship over the year with Lintel, HP, and we have the support of these brands and that is why we are doing our expansion in terms of reaching out to more and more customers and also growing our consumer base.”

In response, Zubby Michael thanked the company for choosing him as its brand ambassador and promised to do his best to ensure that the brand receive the needed boost. “I’m so excited to be part of this partnership. When it comes to accepting the position of ambassador of a brand, I don’t just accept it for acceptance sake. I first of all look at the brand and the owners of the brand, the people behind the brand, their integrity and the history of the brand; I take a holistic look at the brand before accepting to represent them.

“In the case of Dreamworks, that is the same thing I did before accepting the offer. I will do my best, and God on our side, our dreams will work because “Dreamworks.”

