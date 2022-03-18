Document Women Marks One Year Anniversary

Nosa Alekhougie

Document Women, a media platform striving to immortalise women’s impact on society by creating engaging feminist content representing women’s struggles, experiences and accomplishments, celebrated its one year anniversary with a photo exhibition and a documentary screening on International Women’s Day, at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, in Lagos.

Since inception, Document Women has been known to amplify women’s voices and inspire wide-reaching conversations on women’s issues using a gendered lens. In addition, they are growing a community of curious minds by fostering open discussions about politics, business and economy, culture, history, health (and more) that affect women.

Document Women began its operations a year ago in response to the exclusionary nature of mainstream media and since then, is gradually and uniquely transforming the way women are represented in media and the society at large.

In its first year, “Document Women” published over 300 articles, produced a podcast series and a short film directed by Emmy nominee founder Kiki Mordi.

On the 8th of March, 2022, Document Women celebrated its first-year anniversary with a photo exhibition and documentary series themed “Women Giants”, with photography led by Kudirat Ikharo and Sarah Etta’s debut as a creative director.

This photo campaign and documentary featured girls from the Dream Catchers Academy for Girls, a free boarding educational and performing arts academy for orphaned or underserved girls and spotlighted 30 women giants, highlighting their contributions to sports, science, literature, arts and more.

Women featured in this shoot include; Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Maria Ressa, Ladi Kwali, Maya Angelou and Chioma Ajunwa, to mention a few and a portion of the funds raised from auctioning the Art works will be donated to the Dream Catchers Academy to ensure that at-risk girls continue to get empowered through education and dance.

At the reception held at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, Document Women also announced its rebrand by showcasing its new logo, typography, and brand colours on all digital and print assets.

Reflecting on a great first year and the seed funding raised, Mordi said: “We want to celebrate this milestone to mark the passage of time and recognise how our purpose has shaped our brand. “We look forward to the future and what it holds. I say this as a company’s CEO dedicated to documenting women; I long for a world where we no longer treat women’s stories as a niche, where documenting women becomes an integral part of mainstream storytelling,” adding that Document Women has surpassed 50 per cent of its investment goals and that the capital raised will help Document Women expand across Africa.

