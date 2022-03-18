Chocolate City New Act Releases Love-themed Single

Vanessa Obioha

Following the announcement of its projects for March, Chocolate City’s newly signed artist Noon Dave recently made his debut with a love-themed single ‘Brunch’.

The single which leads off his forthcoming project is accompanied by a vibrant display ofsubtle and pure vocals. Dave sings almost exclusively about taking his lover to brunch- or, more specifically, about the titillating promise of sex.

The artist born David Obafemi taps into his songwriting inspiration by soaking up elements of soul, RnB, pop and of course Afrobeats to create a unique sound. This is evident in ‘Brunch’ which comes off as a classic throwback, daring but not too risque.

Having explored the friction between new wave and old school RnB, he blends the sounds so effortlessly with the infusion of pidgin, making the single timeless and futuristic, familiar but retro.

“’Brunch’ was very much inspired by Saint JHN’s music I listened to and this moved me to make a song lovers can enjoy whilst having a great time,” he said about the single.

As one of the latest RnB acts on the Chocolate City label, Dave who was raised in Lagos is looking forward to entertaining listeners with his unique sounds.

