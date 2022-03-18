Bill to Establish Single Board for Paramilitary Agencies Passes Second Reading in House

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A bill seeking to establish the board that would provide policy direction, appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over officers of the paramilitary agencies, yesterday, passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.



The Executive Bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Immigration and Prisons Services Board Act, Cap. 12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Civil Defence Corps, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Act, to Provide Policy Direction to the Corps and Services and Appoint, Promote and Exercise Disciplinary Control over Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Correctional Service and Nigeria Immigration Service,” was sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.



According to the draft of the bill, “Clause 12 provides that the Board may, with the approval of the Minister, make staff regulations for the Civil Defence Corps, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services (“the Corps and Services”), relating generally to the conditions of service and providing for – appointment, promotion and disciplinary control, including dismissal; salaries, allowances and fringe benefits; appeals by such staff against dismissal or other disciplinary measures; and such other matters, as may be considered necessary for the staff of the Corps and Services and for the efficient performance of the functions of the Board under this Act.



“Clause 12(2) further stipulates that Any regulations made under subsection (1) of this section may not be published in the Federal Gazette but the Board shall cause them to be brought to the notice of all affected persons in such manner as it may from time to time determine.



“Clause 16 of the bill provides that the Board may, with the approval of the President, borrow by way of loan, overdraft or otherwise from any source such sums as it may require for the performance of its functions and meeting its obligations under this Act in line with financial regulations and appropriation by the National Assembly.”

The Bill was, however, voted on, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Interior for further legislative action.

