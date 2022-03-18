BHS Iwo Old Students Association Holds AGM

Baptist High School, Iwo Old Students Association has concluded plans to hold its annual general meeting tomorrow( Saturday, 19th March), 2022. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, the association said the meeting will commence at 12 noon in the school premises at Adeke, Iwo, Osun State.

The association urged members across the country and even in Diaspora to endeavour to attend as crucial matters that affect the development of the school would be discussed.

While emphasizing the need for all hands to be on deck to lift up the school, the statement added that members should be mindful of Covid-19 protocols, which according to it, will be strictly observed.

