Bendall Innovation, Fuller Yield Venture Unveil Digital Yam Pounder

Mary Nnah

United States-based firm, Bendall Innovation, and Nigerian Fuller Yield Ventures recently unveilled Omnismart Yam Pounder Plus, a digital yam pounding machine, also capable of preparing other local swallows, effortlessly.

The machine, which is fully-automated, according to the innovators, is designed to ease the stress associated with preparing local dishes, in this part of the world.

Speaking at the unveiling, witnessed by the companies’ distributors, and a select media, the Chief Executive Officer of Bendall Innovations, Dr. Gregson Oghafua, described the product as a way of further strengthening family bonds, by removing the stress pounding yam, manually, could cause in the family.

According to him, one of the unique features of the machine is that besides being fully-automated, it can also prepare other local delicacies such as Semovita, Yam Flour, Eba, and rice, among others.

The Texas-based surgeon expressed the hope that the machine, developed over a period of 15 years, would go a long way in further boosting the nation’s economy by providing jobs for many Nigerians, desirous of marketing the products.

“Besides being an instrument to further deepen family bonds, the unveiling of the smart Yam Pounder Plus, also provides us the opportunity to make our own contribution to the growth of the nation’s economy,” he noted.

Also speaking at the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of Fuller Yield Venture, the sole distributor of product in Nigeria, Mr. Steve Olayinka, assured trade partners of the readiness of the company to support them in the sales and marketing processes of the new offering.

He also disclosed plans by the company to offer an attractive 15% discount per unit sales to every of its trade partners, as part of the incentives.

Olayinka also disclosed that the team had also secured a partnership with one of the nation’s frontline financial institutions, Zenith Bank International, that would provide financial guidance, and loan facilities to SMEs, desirous of marketing the product.

He expressed the optimism that the new invention would become a big hit in the market since it is coming to fill a yawning gap in the market.

Head, Retail Banking, Zenith Bank, Mr. Godson Nwakpa, explained that the decision to partner with the team to market the product was in tune with the bank’s mission of partnering with the nation’s SMEs to grow her economy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

