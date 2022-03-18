Al-Makura Vows to Resolve Party’s Court Cases, Sustain Legacy if Elected APC Chair

Udora Orizu in Abuja

An aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has promised to resolve all outstanding court cases bedeviling the party if elected its chairman.



Al-Makura, who made the promise during a meeting with the APC lawmakers in the House of Representatives, yesterday, also promised to sustain the party’s legacies and give special recognition to women.



Al-Makura, who currently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial district, was in the House to solicit support of the members in the Green Chambers.



Recalling his role in the merger that led to the birth of APC, he said he would work to move the party forward.

He said: “I was opportune by providence to be a member of the merger committee. At the appointed time, it was an institutional partnership that you have to have a government in place to partake in the merger. I, by the special grace of God, represented the CPC in the merger.



“I am bringing this history for simple reason that the merger has changed the narratives of politics in Nigeria. And I would like Hon. members to appreciate some of these things, because it was part of what is urging me to throw my hat in the ring to contest for the office chairman.



“I will also use my relationship with the legislature to ensure that those thorny issues that have been there before now are sorted out, not by fiat but through convictions, lobbying and understanding between me and members of the legislature. I am sorry to say that at this point in time, we have a lot of challenges – crises here an there. But, for me, it is normal.



“You cannot have a party with over 14 million people and expect it to be like an empty room. There are contending interests, various tendencies. I believe if I become the national chairman, some of the cases in court, we will try the best we can to see how we can solve them. I will expect my NWC to talk to these people, who have cases in court to see how they can settle out of court. So, when I become chairman of the APC, I will repeat the same by empowering them. I proved it before and I will still prove it.”



In their remarks, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and the Leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa, said Al-Makura, was qualified to lead the party, and the lawmakers endorsed him for the job.

