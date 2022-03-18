ABUBAKAR AND EPILEPTIC POWER SUPPLY

When common Nigerians are faced with epileptic power supply, they grumble about the Discos, and the Minister of Power. They don’t bother where the problem is coming from because the Discos and the minister are the two ‘entities’ who the common-man rely on electricity matters: Discos charge them for electricity bills, while they view the minister as the overall head of power sector – which is true.

Discos often blame poor supply from the transmission end. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the poor power supply experienced nationwide is due to low power generation by the generation companies (GenCos). Some of the problems are technical hitches in Egbin plant and poor gas supply.

We must admit that the transmission sector has witnessed tremendous progress. Nigeria witnessed only four grid collapses in 2020 as against 42 in 2010.

A total system collapse means a total blackout throughout the country. This is one of the biggest challenges the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has to address because once the country witnesses a total grid collapse, Nigerians will easily forget the progress made in many years. A 24-hour failure will erase a one-year success story.

What should the minister and his team do to bring a short-term solution once the country witnesses a total system collapse? The answer – we need a reductionist approach. Our electricity sector operates on a holistic system. For example, once the Egbin Thermal Power Station in Ijede / Egbin, in Ikorodu, Lagos witnessed a technical problem, a consumer in Jimeta, Adamawa State will feel the impact.

The best way to tackle this issue is Neighborhood Solar Power and Wind-power model. Each neighborhood in Nigeria that is connected to the national grid has an electricity-transformer site. Technicians and experts in the Ministry of Power, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and Discos in collaboration with other private firms should look into a model to build solar panel farms and mini wind turbines at these transformers sites or near it at each community to connect the neighborhoods with alternative power. This will allow members of a community to share the benefits of solar energy when the national grid collapses even if they lack solar panels on their properties. This system is being operated globally, Nigeria should benchmark it.

Lightweight, flexible wind turbines and small solar panel farms within the neighborhood, can be used to power communities when the national grid collapses without the people feeling any impact. Thus the Minister of Power and the Discos will be free from public criticisms, while Gencos will have ample time to rectify any technical glitch.

.

Though community solar panel farms and community wind turbines are basically for the population in rural areas without access to the national grid, Nigeria electricity system should be a combination of a ‘hybrid power system’- national grid, mini solar, and mini wind turbine at communities. A kind of decentralized electricity-supply system which alternates between the national grid and renewable energy. This is one of the best technical options available for Nigeria.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja

