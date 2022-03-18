A VOICE OF COURAGE ON THE PLATEAU

Seriki Adinoyi pays tribute to Jonah David Jang on his 76th birthday

Senator Jonah David Jang, a former Military Governor of Benue and defunct Gongola States, former Plateau State governor, and former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria turned 76 last week. Plateau citizens, home and abroad, celebrated him as a true father that thinks Plateau.

People don’t become fathers by automation, or just by procreation. True fathers are the ones that have paid the price of raising the children and making sacrifices for them. That is exactly what Jang represents, signifies and symbolizes in Plateau.

Raised from a very humble background, Jang pulled through all odds to limelight. In the military, Jang didn’t just serve the Nigerian state as a dedicated military governor who got a commendation of the then Head of State, as a young military officer, he fought the war that kept Nigeria together till today.

He has also flown the Nigeria flag high internationally having represented Nigeria at the prestigious Royal Military College, winning several medals.

With other statesmen, Jang convened the famous NADECO that fought oppression and emancipated the masses during military dictatorship.

Despite his towering and intimidating national and international engagements, Jang still consistently thinks Plateau, having his two feet planted at home. That is an attribute of a father. No father betrays and sells of his family to strangers for whatever reason, not even for the quest for power and fame. This attribute sets Jang apart.

As a retired military officer, Jang returned to his home state to contribute immensely to the politics of Plateau, and to invigorate the state that was rather occupying a back space in Nigeria political map.

Not minding that he was a retired high-ranking military officer, he humbled himself and worked with all and sundry for the emergence of past leaders in Plateau and at national level. He became a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party and made sacrifices for the party to grow.

A patriot of the finest hue, Jang returned to his country home of Du in Jos South Local Government Area after serving two terms as governor and a term as senator. Though he has retired from active politics, his house has remained a Mecca of sort, where people and groups of different background visit to get counsel and tap from his wisdom and experience. Indeed, Jang has become the conscience of Plateau, through his various interventions on critical issues as well as involvement in different patriotic activities.

In the Senate, he firmly defended the course of Plateau and the Middle Belt, asking why his state must benefit from federal government’s support, like every other states ravaged by attacks and insurgency.

Even outside government, Jang has not relented at raising his voice against persistent attacks on Plateau communities. He believes that government at all levels must be put on their toes to defend all Nigerian citizens, whether they be Northerners or Southerners.

Unknown to many, Jang does not just play the politics of defending and supporting the Plateau man, he consistently prays for the people. Just recently he brought former President Goodluck Jonathan to inaugurate a spiritual edifice named ‘The Ten Commandment’ monument. It is a prayer house and retreat ground he had built with personal resources to get his people closer to God.

He believes that beyond human assistance, the Plateau man needs the help of God to realize his dreams. Today, hundreds of Plateau citizens take their burdens to God in the place of prayers. Conferences and retreats are held by various Christian organisations at the Ten Commandment. Counseling are given to people that are weighed down by encumbrances of life, especially with the current myriad of challenges facing Nigerians.

The former Governor has demonstrated great and inspiring love to the Berom nation, his roots. He has never taken them for granted nor trade their belief in him for anything, no matter how important.

As he clocks 76, the entire Plateau people rolled out drums to celebrate a father that has set an example for the younger generations that would love to follow a path of love and integrity.

Jang remains a voice of reason, wisdom, and courage on the Plateau that will never fade away; not politically, not religiously nor otherwise. He passionately thinks Plateau.

Adinoyi is a Staff of THISDAY Newspapers

