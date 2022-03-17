Wike-Obaseki: Ayu Advises PDP Members to Settle Differences In-house





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday urged party members to refrain from “attacking” each other, saying such attacks are a distraction for the party.

Ayu gave this charge while addressing a joint meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, instead of attacking each other, the focus of party members now should be on winning elections.

He therefore admonished that party members should settle differences “in-house”.

He said: “I am calling on every single member of the PDP family to put their differences aside. We are not out to fight against ourselves; our goal is unite the party, go out as we used to do, win elections as we used to do.

“I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences, we must settle our differences in-house. No party member should attack another party member.

“If there are any issues, we have different organs of the party to resolve party differences.”

Ayu’s advice is coming amid a verbal war involving Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike , and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philips Shaibu had said he and Obaseki might leave the PDP if the party continued to treat them as outsiders.

But Wike in his response, criticised Shaibu, for “daring to threaten” the PDP.

Wike described him as an “ingrate”, adding that the PDP gave Obaseki and his deputy the party’s ticket when they were denied the same by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 Edo governorship election.

In response, Obaseki defended his deputy and said Edo does not “accept political bullies and overlords” and referred to Wike as a bully.

