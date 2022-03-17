U17 World Cup Qualifier: Flamingoes Land in Benin City

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ahead of their return leg fixture with the Democratic Republic of Congo for the U17 World Cup qualifier, the Nigerian cadet women team, the Flamingoes, have arrived Benin City, Edo State.

The team is expected to have their first training session in preparation for the game.

Besides, the DRC U17 Women’s team is expected to arrive in Benin City today, Thursday for the game.

The Flamingoes and their technical crew touched down at the Benin airport yesterday evening and were received by the Permanent Secretary, Edo Sports Commission, Mrs Sabina Chikere.

Chikere noted that is fully ready to host the football match and any international competition.

According to her, “We are ready both on and off the field of play. We have done our integrity test on our pitch to make sure it is ready for any International competition of this nature.

“Our training pitches are there and ready for use, we have put the stadium security in place for the game, both accommodation and transportation logistics have long been put in place.

“So, we are not expecting any hitches from our side. We are ready and the NFF and other Sports Associations can make good use of the international standard facilities available at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“We are always ready to host any international event. We have shown that we have the capacity; we have hosted the Super Eagles here, we have hosted the National Sports Festival, so you are welcome to Edo.”

It would be recalled that the Bankole Olowookere side had defeated their opponent by three goals to nil in the first leg played a fortnight ago in Kinshasa.

