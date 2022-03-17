Shoemaker Stabs Landlord’s Son to Death in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A shoemaker identified as Sikiru Owolabi has reportedly killed a 48-year-old man, Bolanle Adilewa, in Ijo-Mimo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened last Tuesday evening when the suspect and the deceased engaged in an argument, leading to fight which ended with the deceased being stabbed to death. The deceased was said to be the son of the landlord of the suspect.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said the suspect, who is said to be a shoemaker in a shop in the deceased’s father’s house, engaged the deceased in a fight following a hot argument between them.

He said: “As they were fighting, the shoemaker took a broken bottle and stabbed him (Adinlewa), who later died on the way to the hospital.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the incident happened during a fight between the duo.

Odunlami said while the alleged killer was already in the police custody, the matter had been transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department of the state Police Command for further investigation.

The police spokesman said: “The suspect is in our custody; he said he acted on self defence when the deceased took an object to attack him while they were fighting. We have transferred the case to the SCID for further investigation.”

