Self-Regulatory Framework for CSOs Out in April

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Nigeria have said a self-regulatory framework that would ensure that the sector executes its mandate in a transparent and efficient manner would be ready by April.

This was disclosed yesterday at the meeting of the General Assembly(GA) National Technical Committee (NTC) and Advisory Council on CSO Self-regulation in Nigeria organised by the British Council in Abuja.

The NTC, GA and Advisory Council on CSO Self-Regulation are co-facilitated by the European Union Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (EU-ACT) programme and the USAID Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) programme.

Speaking at the event, Harry Udoh, chairman, NTC on Civil Society Self-regulation, explained that the decision to develop a framework was informed by the need to build the eroding public trust on the civil society ecosystem.

He expressed concern that critical stakeholders, especially donors and the Nigerian Government have scored CSOs performance low, and the trust they have in the sector as well as public trust is eroding.

The chairman also disclosed that there was poor accountability in the management of funds and execution of project, and interventions in the sector.

He noted that these issues spurred attempts by the National Assembly to regulate the space, insisting that the method adopted by the lawmakers is however constricting the civil space, hence the need to develop a self-regulatory model that will ensure that CSOs have the enabling environment to operate while also ensuring that they are responsible and accountable in delivering their mandate.

Udoh said: “Sometime in 2020, the EU identified state networks across the country and the discussions began early in 2021 to build legitimacy on what we need to do and rebuild eroding public trust. Critical stakeholders like development partners and even government feel that we have not done well. There have been several attempts by the National Assembly to regulate the sector, but they have come at it from an uninformed position that seems to restrict the space for civil society to operate.

“So we thought that for us to respond to the fears that critical stakeholders have, we need to ensure that we find ways to hold our self to some basic minimal standards of operations and ensure we also build the public trust needed to give ourselves the legitimacy we need to continue to operate. It’s the need to self-preserve and also to build the eroding public trust in the civil society ecosystem.

“We have gone round the country meeting with critical stakeholders, development partners and civil society organisations. We have identified various models of self-regulation, and so we are meeting today to ratify the findings that we have gotten and thereafter we go ahead and validate.

“We will start the validation immediately, and we are hoping that the document will be ready before the end of April for adoption.”

Policy and Governance Advisor at the USAID Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) Programme, Abdusalam Bahamas, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Party, Lydia Odeh, added that the civil society space is expanding and more resources are available in the sector, which reiterates the need to self-regulate.

Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oluseyi Oyebisi, said the self-regulatory framework would ensure that

CSOs audit accounts are sent to regulatory agencies in the country.

He said: “To curb corrupt practices, we are setting minimum standard on how we utilise funds and also create a feedback system to explain how we have used the funds.”

In his remarks, the Component 2 Manager Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (EU-ACT), Idem Udoekong, said the EU-funded programme is supporting CSOs to develop a regulatory framework that would create a more enabling environment. He noted that regulatory framework can enable or disenable the civil society sector.

He said: “We are also working with government regulators such as CAC, FIRS, National Assembly, among others. It’s important to work with the government for reforms.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

