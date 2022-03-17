SBI Media Ties up with Stagwell to Strengthen Global Presence

Omolabake Fasogbon

Foremost independent media agency, SBI Media has expanded its footprint in global marketing service with its affiliation with international marketing and communications group, Stagwell global.

SBI Media officially announced its partnership with Stagwell at a media parley in Lagos, recently.

Stagwell, a challenger holding company and a global network boasts top-flight creative, research, and media expertise built to transform marketing.

Both organisations will be leveraging their expertise and strengths to deliver top-notch service to growing sophisticated consumers.

By the partnership, SBI Media will be able to collaborate with agencies across Stagwell’s network to scale omnichannel media, content, and production capabilities for top brands while Stagwell wiould harness SBI’s rapidly growing digital and traditional media environment with a hyper-localized approach.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Managing Director of SBI Media, Rotimi Bankole stated that the the new development was apt given the commonality of vision between organisations to transform marketing communications.

“Our strategic affiliation with Stagwell is now activated . We are proud to take on the next level of our business growth with such partnership across the board that will not only extend to clients with the best in class performance that they expect, but also clearly fulfils our vision to share SBI’s outstanding insights into African audiences, media, and markets.

“The Stagwell partnership with SBI is a strategic one and something challenging because they are bringing what is unusual into the marketing sphere and they look for an agency of repute, record, with African genuineness, African story of starting from the scratch who grows from nothing to become big.”

On his part, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, Mark Penn informed that the new business formation would empower Stagwell to scale its modern marketing expertise across six continents.

