Russia/Ukraine War: FG to Release New Policy on Trade



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government is to come up with a new policy on trade with the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) countries with whom it shares important mutual trade relations following the outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, who disclosed this Thursday at a ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, said the trade department of his ministry has been mandated to analyse the crisis in the region as its concerns trade with Nigeria with a view to coming up with a report.

According to him, the report will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for his approval before being released to the public.

His words: “My ministry is looking at all the issues involved since the war has come up. The trade department is looking at what we import and export to them with a view to come up with a policy paper which we will present to Mr. President”.

Details later…

