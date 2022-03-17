Public Debt Hits N39.556tn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria’s total public debt stock, comprising federal, state and local governments stood at N39.556 trillion ($95.77 billion) as of December 31, 2021, latest figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO) have revealed.

This is N1.566 trillion higher than the N38.00 trillion posted as of September 30, 2021.

The DMO Director General, Ms. Patience Oniha, who unveiled the figures at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Thursday, noted that the comparable figure for December 2020 was N32.915 trillion or $86.392 billion.

She explained that the public debt stock for December 31, 2021 included new borrowings by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and sub-nationals.

She stated that for the FGN, the 2021 Appropriation and Supplementary Acts included total borrowing from domestic and external sources of N5.489 trillion to part-finance the deficit.

Details later……

