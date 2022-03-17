Poor Leadership Pushing Nigeria to the Brink, NANS Warns

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has said the deficit created by lack of political will by leadership to prepare students and youth to be responsible future leaders, remains the major crisis confronting the nation.

Lamenting that Nigeria is now on the verge of total collapse, NANS posited that the situation can only be salvaged by making students to be ideologically and intellectually prepared for future leadership for radical national growth and development.

The Chairman, NANS/JCC, Ekiti axis, Felix Olanrewaju, said these yesterday at the Federal Polytechnic , Ado Ekiti, at a pioneer ‘Leadership Summit’ organised by NANS with the theme: “Redefining Students’ Leadership”.

Addressing his colleagues, Olanrewaju, described the “Leadership Summit” as a way of introducing students to art of leadership, that is obviously lacking in Nigeria and gradually pushing the country to the brink.

He said: “As students, we are seriously bothered by the level of leadership deficit in this country and that necessitated this leadership summit that we are holding today to prepare ourselves ahead of the daunting task.

“At this point of our national life, every hand must be on the deck to rescue Nigeria, that is why NANS is committed to producing students that can fill the leadership gap. We have everything going good for us, except that we have no good leadership culture”.

The NANS’ leader commended the giant development brought on board by the Polytechnic Rector, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, in the areas of infrastructures facelift, stable academic calendar, good students-lecturers relationship and sustenance of academic standard.

In his lecture, the Rector, Dr. Oladebeye, reminded the students that they can only be fit for leadership, if they value intellectualism and shun social vices like cultism, prostitution, ICT fraud, banditry, kidnapping , ritual killings and other nefarious activities.

Oladebeye advised that students should also endeavour to choose leaders who can lead them selflessly during students’ leadership contests, saying that arena represents a veritable opportunity to learn the art of responsible leadership.

“For you to redefine students’ union leadership using 21st century approach, you must understand your primary purpose of being in school, value self-respect, embrace integrity and honesty, avoid cultism, be selfless, plan and act strategically, manage yourself , be responsible and be a good team player.

“Gen Yakubu Gowon was 31 when he became the youngest Head of State. Gen Murtala Mohammed became Head of State at the age of 37. Gen Olusegun Obasanjo became Head if State at 39 and Gen Muhammadu Buhari at 41.

“These people reached the apogee of their careers as young men. Who now says you can’t take up a leadership role? Who says you can’t be a leader the world has been waiting for?

“The glory of the youth is their strength. Therefore, do something worthwhile with your time on campus to position you for a brighter future,” he said.

