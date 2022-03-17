Police Arrest Native Doctor, Others for Stripping Woman in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke

Police in Anambra yesterday arrested some people involved in the stripping of a woman, who was accused of killing her husband with sex overdose.

Video of the woman had circulated in the internet, with a commentator stating that the woman’s husband died while having marathon sex with her.

State police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said while one person had been earlier arrested, more persons, including a native doctor have been arrested, after carefully studying the video.

Ikenga said: “I want to use this opportunity to update you on the video that recently trended where a lady was indecently assaulted and publicly disgraced over alleged incident of causing her husband’s death.

“The Command operatives have arrested a total of six additional suspects including a native doctor who were identified during the study of the video by police operatives.

“The suspects are: Anthony Obanye ‘M’ 44 years, Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue ‘M’ 46 years, Godwin Ezechukwu ‘M’ 42yrs, Nonso Ezechukwu ‘M’ 20 years, Philomena Onyekwe ‘F’ 27 years and Chineyere Mmachi ‘F’ 32 years.”

He said that investigation revealed that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu, had been sick for some time when his brother, Mr Udalor took him to Anthony a native doctor.

“Anthony confessed to have taken the decease on some spiritual cleansing and administered him some herbs before he died. It was Anthony who allegedly told the family of the deceased that

the cause of his death was

as a result of the wife

infidelity.

“We also to want use opportunity to advise the members of the public to stop sharing the video. This will help to protect the dignity of the woman. I wish to assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in the ongoing investigation. Justice shall be served.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

