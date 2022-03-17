NPAN Mourns Emeka Obasi

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed sadness over the passing away of one its members Prince Emeka Obasi.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the President, NPAN, Kabiru Yusuf, “it is with great shock that we received the news of the death of our friend, brother and colleague, Prince, Emeke Obasi.”

The statement also noted that his passage is more shocking, coming at the unripe age of 58.

The statement said until his death Obasi was a quintessential journalist and media guru, and a member of the association as the publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper.

The statement said: “Though Prince Obasi died in his prime, we are consoled by the enviable legacies, he left within and outside our esteemed industry and the nation at large.

“We cannot, but recall his establishment of the National Mirror Newspaper, which he nurtured to the point that it attracted the attention of billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, who bought it over.

“On behalf of the executive council of our esteemed association, we commiserate with you, the Business Hallmark newspaper, and your entire family.”

