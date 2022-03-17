Meta Celebrates 50 Women Entrepreneurs for International Women’s Day

In continuation of this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration, Meta, in partnership with She Leads Africa, FATE Foundation and Afrigrants hosted 50 women-business owners to an exclusive dinner at the EbonyLife Place in Lagos recently, to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

The theme for Meta’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration this year, #Beyond, applauds the resilience and impact of women-owned businesses by spotlighting their role in bridging access to essential services and products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured panel discussions with female business leaders who spoke on the theme by highlighting a future beyond resilience alongside inspirational stories and advice.

Commenting during the event, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, said, “At Meta, we are dedicated to empowering women and women-owned businesses navigate through uncharted paths. We recognise the resilience of women entrepreneurs and we are happy to celebrate them on this International Women’s Day. We are delighted to have partnered with She Leads Africa, FATE Foundation and Afrigrants to honor these women who have remained resilient and innovative during and post the Pandemic period.”

In her keynote address, the Chairwoman NACCIMA Business Women Group and former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, encouraged women not to underestimate their value, to break the bias and keep pushing beyond the boundaries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

