Man Beats Wife to Death in Delta

Sylvester Idowu

Operatives of Delta State Police Command yesterday arrested a 42 years old man, Mr. Efe Erinoja, for allegedly beating his wife to death.

THISDAY gathered that the suspect, after committing the crime, at about 6.30 a.m. yesterday, fled his home at Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Although the cause of the dispute between the couple could not be ascertained immediately, it was learnt that the shrill voice of the wife, identified as Mrs. Faith Ekpe, 36 years, attracted her neighbours’ attention.

Community sources disclosed that Faith was already dead by the time the neighbours arrived the scene.

It was learnt that the husband, realising the enormity of the crime, fled the community to escape being mobbed by angry youths of the area.

THISDAY gathered that the matter was later reported at Orerokpe Police Station by the brother of the deceased who was identified as Mr. Monday Otebrise Ekpe.

“When the police detectives arrived at the scene, they found the corpse of Faith Ekpe on the ground with signs of violence on her body.

“The police removed the body and deposited it at Ariemughere mortuary, Orerokpe awaiting autopsy. A suspect who initially took to flight was tracked and later arrested,” security sources disclosed.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe , confirmed the incident and said that investigations have commenced into the cause of the dispute between the couple.

