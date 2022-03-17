Luke Promises to Expand Akwa Ibom’s Economy

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom, Onofiok Luke has vowed to leverage on existing technological policies and facilities to expand the state’s economy.

Luke, who is the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Judiciary, said this yesterday in Uyo that he would make the state a technology hub a priority.

He spoke during his formal declaration to contest for the position of governor of the state.

“Akwa Ibom State is an emerging technology hub and we will make it a priority to provide access to IT education, mentorship programs and technology incubation facilities for our youth. We will ensure that Information Technology becomes a fundamental part of our educational system in Akwa Ibom. This is the only way that we can produce a globally competitive next generation of leaders from Akwa Ibom,” he said.

He added that to also expand existing capacities in agriculture, health, industry, education, food sufficiency and agric development, tourism, sports, youth, women inclusion, security, environment, infrastructure and good governance.

he would invest in human capacity in order to increase productivity level to ensure that the State compete with other emerging economies.

“We can do this easily if we engender a greater sense of inclusiveness by ensuring that as we build together, we will also partake in the benefits, and grow together. Akwa Ibom is one of the most peaceful and resource-rich states in Nigeria, blessed with brilliant minds.

“It is therefore, important for us to invest in human capacity development to improve skills and empower our people to build and grow, while improving infrastructure and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the state.

“We also see immense potential in partnering the private sector, our diaspora community, Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) and International Donor Agencies to accelerate economic growth, improve quality of life, and create sustainable jobs for Akwa Ibom indigenes.”

He regretted the shrinking statistics in the agricultural sector and pledged to build the capacity of the people towards growing internal production capacity expanding scientific research and training opportunities, technical assistance and training to farm groups and agribusinesses.

“When these capacity enhancement efforts for our people are made, Sizable investments will be made to boost our agricultural sector, and we will provide the much-needed infrastructure, funds for agricultural loans and access to knowledge of best-practices to boost production and provide jobs for our teeming youthful population while improving food security,” Luke said.

On education, he said he would invest in building the capacity of the faculty reviewing the curriculum to meet with the current reality and providing infrastructure to ensure safer schools initiative.

His administration, Luke said, would also upgrade infrastructure in schools and improve the welfare of teachers and students across the State through the provision of educational support via merit-based scholarships and bursaries, and upskilling opportunities for teachers.

“This will, in no small measure, prepare our students and afford them the needed boost to compete with their peers anywhere in the world,” stressed.

